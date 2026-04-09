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'Use earphones': Indian Railways has an appeal to passengers

The appeal reportedly follows a growing number of complaints about inconsiderate passengers.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 08:25 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 08:25 IST
India NewsIndiaIndian Railway

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