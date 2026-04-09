<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/summer-special-train-to-kanpur-3955638">Indian Railways </a>has appealed to noisy passengers who are a nuisance to fellow travellers during train journeys. Passengers have been advised to use headphones or earphones in trains while using electronic devices to ensure peaceful travel for all. </p><p>The appeal reportedly follows a growing number of complaints about inconsiderate passengers who blast loud audio while watching movies or listening to music on their devices during inconvenient hours inside trains. </p>.Worms in curd on Vande Bharat: IRCTC seeks Amul's explanation after railway ministry reprimand.<p>The Railway has reportedly reiterated the "quiet hours" observed from 10 pm to 6 am, during which passengers are to strictly follow the restriction rules. During the quiet hours, passengers are prohibited from listening to music or watching movies without headphones or earphones. </p><p>All lights of the cabin must also be switched off leaving only the dim lights on. Even talking loudly on the phone or noisy group discussions are strictly prohibited. </p><p>TTEs and catering staff are also required to keep disruptions at a minimum so as not to disrupt peaceful travel of passengers during the night. </p>