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'Use less fuel, carpool, work from home': PM Modi appeals to citizens amid West Asia crisis

The PM called on the public to reduce usage of petrol and diesel if possible and resort to means of public transport such as metro trains.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 15:27 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 15:27 IST
India NewsHyderabadIndiaNarendra ModiTelanganaWest Asia

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