'Use less fuel, carpool, work from home': PM Modi appeals to citizens amid West Asia crisis

<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/congress-only-knows-how-to-betray-people-pm-modi-attacks-party-over-its-internal-conflicts-in-karnataka-3997456">Narendra Modi </a>during his rally in Telangana on Sunday emphasised that the Centre is trying to shield people from the adverse impact of ongoing war in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=west%20asia">West Asia</a>, as he called for measures by citizens to overcome the resulting challenges.</p><p>While speaking in Hyderabad, the PM said that the prices of petrol and fertiliser have increased a lot due to war. "When there is pressure on the supply chain, difficulties increase despite various ideas to overcome the crisis, he said.</p>.<p>"That's why, during the global crisis, keeping the country above all else, we have to take resolutions. A major resolution should be the judicious use of petrol and diesel," he said.</p><p>The PM called on the public to reduce usage of petrol and diesel if possible and resort to means of public transport such as metro trains.</p>.West Asia conflict dims the big fat wedding glow in Bengaluru.<p>"If we must use a car, then we should try to carpool... People with electric vehicles should try to use them as much as possible. During the Corona period, we developed many systems of work from home, online meetings, and video conferences, and we even became accustomed to them. Today, the demands of the times are such that if we restart these systems, it will be in the national interest," he further said. </p><p>He also said that "We must also place a strong emphasis on saving foreign exchange, as petrol and diesel have become so expensive globally... It is our responsibility to save the foreign currency spent on purchasing petrol and diesel."</p><p>The PM went on to underscore the growing culture of middle class travelling abroad for weddings and vacation, urging the public to postpone travelling during the ongoing crisis. </p>