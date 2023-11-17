JOIN US
Use of AI for creating 'deep fake' problematic, media must educate people: PM Modi

Addressing journalists at BJP's Diwali Milan programme at the party's headquarters, Modi also referred to his resolve to make India 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India), saying these are not merely words but a ground reality.
Last Updated 17 November 2023, 08:58 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged the misuse of artificial intelligence for creating 'deep fakes' and said the media must educate people about this crisis in making.

Addressing journalists at BJP's Diwali Milan programme at the party's headquarters, Modi also referred to his resolve to make India 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India), saying these are not merely words but a ground reality.

He also said that 'vocal for local' has found people's support.

Modi further said that India's achievements during the Covid-19 pandemic created confidence among the people that the country is not going to stop now.

He also said that Chhath Puja has become a 'rashtriya parva' (national festival) and it is a matter of great happiness.

(Published 17 November 2023, 08:58 IST)
