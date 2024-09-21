Use of animal fat in laddus at Tirupati a grave insult to Hindus: VHP's Milind Parande

Jaipur: VHP leader Milind Parande on Saturday said the alleged use of animal fat in the laddus of Tirupati temple was a "grave insult" to the Hindu faith.

"Government control over temple trusts and giving place to people of other faiths in temple management has led to such a condemnable incident," Parande, the VHP national organisational general secretary, told reporters here.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that animal fat was used in Tirupati temple laddus during the previous government has triggered a massive political row, with the YSRCP accusing Naidu of levelling these allegations for political gains. The TDP has circulated a lab report to back its claim.