<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=PM%20Modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday strongly pitched for use of 'swadeshi' products during festivals and asked people to always remember to be 'vocal for local'.</p>.<p>Modi said the Islamic holy month <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ramzan">Ramzan</a> is currently going on and wished everyone the best for the occasion.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Holi">Holi </a>is also coming in a few days and this means that a time filled with colours, gulal, and laughter is about to knock at our doors, he added.</p>.<p>"May you all celebrate all festivals happily with your family and loved ones. And yes, always remember some mantras, like being vocal for local," Modi said.</p>.<p>The prime minister said many foreign-made products have entered the Holi celebrations, or even other festivals.</p>.<p>"Keep them away from festivals, keep them away from Holi as well, and adopt 'swadeshi'. When you buy swadeshi, you also help in the campaign to make the country self-reliant," he said.</p>