<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-urges-students-to-create-games-with-storytelling-rooted-in-indian-culture-3888821">Narendra Modi</a> on Monday said students should not let technology enslave them, but use it to increase their potential.</p>.<p>In the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, he noted that mobile phones have become masters of some children, who cannot even eat food without them or without a television screen.</p>.<p>“It means that you have become slaves of mobiles. You have to make a firm resolve that you will not let technology enslave you,” Modi said in an interaction with students that took place in Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and Gujarat.</p>.<p>The prime minister urged students not to be afraid of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, but use them to hone their skills and improve potential.</p>.<p>The prime minister also urged students to practice previous papers and have a good sleep to perform better in examinations.</p>.<p>“You will never feel tense after preparing well for exams. A good night’s sleep will keep you cheerful for the rest of the day,” Modi said.</p>.Mental health used to be a stigma in our country: Deepika Padukone on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.<p>The prime minister recalled the role of his teachers in his days as a student and their insistence on exercise to remain healthy.</p>.<p>"If you ask any great person, they will say that their mother and teachers helped shape their life,” Modi said.</p>.<p>On leadership, the prime minister said a key quality was the ability to communicate better.</p>.<p>“Leadership does not only mean contesting elections. A key leadership quality is the ability to clearly communicate your thoughts to at least ten people,” the prime minister said. </p>