<p>The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has rejected allegations of poor hygiene and adulteration on Thursday after a video of a person pouring unsold soft drink back into the bottle went viral on social media. <br><br>The video was viral amid the ongoing <a href="https://x.com/delhi_cricket/status/2021933240203063643">T20 World Cup</a> matches in India and the viral posts claimed that the incident took place in Arun Jaitley Stadium, operated by the Delhi & District Cricket Association. <br><br>In the footage we can hear a person saying that the video was captured in Arun Jaitley Stadium. “The unsold drink is being poured back into the bottle and the same will be sold again the next day. This looks like a scam,” adds the narration</p>.<p><br><br>However, DDCA has now rejected the claims. In a statement on X, it said that the soft drink was poured back into the bottles according to the “authorised concessionaire for the stadium, in line with the event guidelines.” And the concessionaire was serving drinks as per agreed “commercial arrangements and operational standards.”<br><br>The post reads, “We follow strict hygiene protocols at the venue. In the instance shown in the video, the vendor, while segregating wet and dry waste, poured the unused beverage back into the bottle prior to disposal as part of the waste collection process. The bottles were subsequently collected, segregated and processed in accordance with the venue's waste management and recycling policy.”</p><p><br>The statement further adds, “It is reiterated that the bottles were disposed of responsibly in line with established environmental and operational guidelines.”</p>