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More tariff? USTR proposes 12.5% additional duties on India, 53 other countries over forced labour import violations

India has asked the US to end the investigations, denying allegations under the forced labour clause.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 05:04 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 05:04 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesUSTradelabourduty

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