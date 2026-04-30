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USTR retains India on priority watch list on intellectual property rights; Vietnam faces toughest scrutiny

The US Special 301 report 2026 lists Vietnam as the Priority Foreign Country (PFC), marking the first time in 13 years that any country is listed in that particular category.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 20:15 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 20:15 IST
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