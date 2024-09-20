Home
10 children injured as school van overturns in Uttar Pradesh

The injured children have been taken to a private hospital in neighbouring Shamli district.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 September 2024, 07:14 IST

Muzaffarnagar, UP: At least 10 children were injured, three of them seriously, when a school van overturned after colliding with a car near Kharad village here on Friday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) SP Upadhyay told PTI that the incident took place when the van of Star International School, carrying 18 children from different villages, was on way to the school in Phugana.

The injured children have been taken to a private hospital in neighbouring Shamli district.

The CO said the condition of three children identified as Ayush (15), Priyanshu (14) and Aryan (12) is serious.

The van has been seized, and its driver Kapil Kumar has been arrested.

Published 20 September 2024, 07:14 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

