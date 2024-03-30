10 gangsters died in Uttar Pradesh police custody in past 7 years: Report

Here we list down the names of 10 gangsters who died in Uttar Pradesh police custody:

Atiq Ahmed and Khalid Azim: Former MP Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim, who was also known as Ashraf, died after they were shot by three people outside a hospital in Prayagraj. The incident happened in April 2023, while they were being taken for medical checkups.

Atiq and Ashraf were arrested for the murder of Umesh Pal, who was a witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder.