Homeindiauttar pradesh

10 killed as truck hits auto in UP's Hardoi

A senior police officer said the accident took place when the truck crashed into the auto in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcycle.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 13:49 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 13:49 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBus accident

