10 killed in road crash in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur

'The tractor trolley, carrying 13 labourers who were returning from construction work in Bhadohi district, was hit from behind by the truck that had gone out of the driver's control,' the SP said.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 03:29 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 03:29 IST
