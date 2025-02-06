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11 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur

The collision occurred on a route descending from Dramandganj valley towards the Lasoda area, where a vehicle lost control and crashed.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 18:54 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 18:54 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccidentMirzapur

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