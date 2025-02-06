<p>Mirzapur (UP): Eleven people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday in Dramandganj area here, police said.</p><p>SP Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that information about the accident was received at around 8.30 pm.</p><p>The collision occurred on a route descending from Dramandganj valley towards the Lasoda area, where a vehicle lost control and crashed.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: 5 women, 3 kids killed as vehicle carrying devotees rams into truck in Kaushambi.<p>Preliminary investigation suggests that a truck coming from behind possibly rammed into another truck after suffering a brake failure.</p><p>A car got trapped between the two trucks during the collision. In the sequence of events, another vehicle was also hit and caught fire, she said.</p><p>Police teams and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot immediately upon receiving the information, according to Kaushik.</p><p>With the assistance of local residents, rescue and relief operations were launched without delay, she said.</p><p>"So far, 11 deaths have been reported, and efforts are underway to establish the identities of the victims," the SP said.</p><p>Police personnel remain deployed at the site, and efforts are ongoing to restore traffic movement on the affected route.</p><p>According to initial information, one of the trucks involved bears a Bihar registration number, while the other is registered in Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>Among the cars involved, one is from Sonbhadra district and another from Mirzapur district, the SP said.</p><p>A detailed probe is on in the matter.</p>