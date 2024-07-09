11 married women elope with lovers on receiving PM Awas Yojana installment: Report

Eleven women in Uttar Pradesh deserted their husbands and fled with their lovers after receiving the first installment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme of the central government, a report by Moneycontrol has revealed.

These 11 husbands from UP's Maharajganj district have now reportedly pleaded with the government to stop the flow of money into these women's accounts in connection with the PMAY. The amount that each of them received in their banks is Rs 40,000.

The PMAY was started by the Modi government in order to ensure crores of people who live in the villages of India receive financial help for building pucca houses.

The report reveals that government officials have also begun the process to ensure that money for the next installments is not released to these women's accounts.