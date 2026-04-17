<p>Lucknow: An 11-year old child sustained severe burn injuries after he fell into a burning tandoor furnace after being allegedly made to sit on it by a cook for eating ‘rasgullas’ at a wedding ceremony in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>’s Basti district.</p><p>The child was rushed to the district hospital from where he was referred to a higher medical centre in the state capital after his condition deteriorated.</p>.Uninvited but not unwelcome! Langur 'Matru' enters Baghpat DM's meeting with farmers, video goes viral.<p>According to the reports, the child had gone to attend a wedding ceremony at Malauli Gosai village in the Basti district with his maternal grandmother. On Friday evening, during dinner, he took two rasgullas from the container where they were kept.</p><p>One of the cooks from the catering company, who saw the child doing so, became so furious that he allegedly made the child sit on the hot tandoor furnace. Reports said that in the process, he lost his balance and fell into the burning furnace.</p><p>By the time he was taken out, he had sustained severe burn injuries, the reports said.</p><p>A case of attempt to murder was registered against the cook, who managed to flee from the spot.</p><p>A haunt was launched to nab the accused person, sources said, adding that the child was stated to be stable.</p>