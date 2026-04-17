Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

11-year-old falls into burning tandoor after punishment for eating rasgullas in Uttar Pradesh

A case of attempt to murder was registered against the cook, who managed to flee from the spot.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 14:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 April 2026, 14:40 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us