Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

11-year-old girl dies after stray dog attack in UP's Shahjahanpur

Family members said the child had walked only a short distance when five to six dogs attacked her.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 10:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 10:28 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshstray dogs

Follow us on :

Follow Us