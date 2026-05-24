11-year-old girl dies after stray dog attack in UP's Shahjahanpur

<p>Shahjahanpur (UP): An 11-year-old girl died during treatment after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs while returning home from a field here, officials said on Sunday.</p><p>According to police, Naim, a resident of the Sadar Bazar area, had gone to pluck vegetables along with his daughter, Subhaliya, on Saturday. He later asked the girl to return home and call her brother.</p><p>Family members said the child had walked only a short distance when five to six dogs attacked her.</p>.Five-month-old girl mauled to death by stray dog in Karnataka's Bidar village.<p>Passers-by informed the girl's father about the incident, following which locals rushed to the spot and rescued her from the dogs.</p><p>The dogs inflicted 10 to 12 severe injuries on her neck and other parts of the body.</p><p>The family rushed the injured girl to the Government Medical College, where she succumbed during treatment.</p><p>Dr Meraj Ahmad of the emergency department said the child was brought to the hospital in a critical condition and had suffered multiple dog bites, resulting in heavy blood loss.</p><p>He said treatment was started immediately, but she could not be saved.</p><p>Attempts were made to contact the Municipal Commissioner regarding the stray dog menace, but he could not be reached for comment.</p>