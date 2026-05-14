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Death toll rises to 111, 72 injured as storm, heavy rains batter Uttar Pradesh; relief work underway

The commissioner's office said it is continuously monitoring the situation through direct coordination with district officials, and necessary funds are being made available to districts.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 15:04 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 15:04 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanathstormdeath tollHeavy rainrelief work

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