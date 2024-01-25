12 killed in UP as container truck collides with autorickshaw amid fog

Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Twelve people, including three women, died on Thursday morning when their autorickshaw collided head-on with a container truck plying on the wrong side of the road amid reduced visibility due to fog, police said.

The occupants of the autorickshaw were going to Farrukhabad to take a bath in the Ganga River on the occasion of 'Purnima', they said.

The tragic accident took place on the Bareilly-Farrukhabad road near Sugsugi village in the Allahaganj police station area, about 50 km from the city, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said.

The container hit the autorickshaw coming from the Jalalabad side, killing all 12 passengers, who were going to Ghatia Ghat, Farrukhabad to take a bath in the Ganga on the occasion of 'Purnima', on the spot, he said.