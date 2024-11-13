Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

12 schoolchildren injured in crash between e-rickshaws and car in Lucknow

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Kumar Singh said the crash took place around 8 am near Tedhi Puliya in Alambagh Police Station area.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 09:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 09:42 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshLucknow

Follow us on :

Follow Us