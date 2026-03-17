<p>Fourteen <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muslim">Muslim</a> youths were arrested for organising an ‘iftar’ (meal eaten after Sunset during Ramzan) party on a boat in the middle of Ganga and throwing the bones into the river in Varanasi.</p><p>According to the police sources here, the action against the youths came after a video purportedly showing them having non-vegetarian food on the boat and throwing the bones into the river, considered sacred by the Hindus, went viral on social media on Tuesday.</p>.BJP targets Telangana CM over Iftar party, says 'Hazrat Reddy' appeasing Muslims.<p>The incident happened on Monday, sources said.</p><p>A complaint in this regard was lodged with the police by the BJP city president Rajat Jaiswal. Jaiswal said in his complaint that the incident had hurt religious sentiments of the Hindus.</p><p>Sources said that the police arrested the youths after examining the authenticity of the video. ‘’Ganga is a sacred river…such incidents can not be tolerated….strict action should be taken against the guilty,’’ he said.</p><p>Saffron leaders have also demanded action against the boatman, who allowed his boat to be used for the ‘iftar’ party.</p><p>Police said that the youths had been booked for hurting religious sentiments and other relevant sections of the BNS. ‘’We are investigating the matter and ensuring stern action against those found guilty,’’ said a police official in Varanasi.</p><p>Muslims, who keep ‘roza’ (daily fast observed by Muslims from dawn to Sunset during the holy month of Ramzan), break their fast in the evening which is known as ‘iftar’. </p>