Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

14 arrested for holding ‘Iftar’ party on boat in Ganga in Varanasi

Police said that the youths had been booked for hurting religious sentiments and other relevant sections of the BNS.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 10:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 10:31 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGangaVaranasiIftar

Follow us on :

Follow Us