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14 arrested in Varanasi for eating chicken biryani on boat in Ganga sent to judicial custody

Additional Civil Judge (Sr.Div.)/ACJM Amit Kumar Yadav on Thursday sent all the accused to the 14-day judicial custody after rejecting the bail applications of the accused.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasi

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