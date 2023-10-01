Home
14 injured as bus crashes into divider in UP's Etawah

Last Updated 01 October 2023, 15:40 IST

Follow Us

A bus crashed into the divider of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and overturned here on Sunday, injuring 14 of its passengers, police said.

The incident happened in the Usrahar police station area early on Sunday morning as the driver felt sleepy,they said.

Police said the sleeper coach bus, which was on its way to Lucknow from Delhi, overturned and fell on the other side of the expressway.

SHO of Usrahar police station, Vivek Kumar, said the injured were sent to the medical college in Saifai.

Normal traffic was restored on the expressway two hours later after the overturned bus was removed by the police and staff of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority.

Published 01 October 2023, 15:40 IST
