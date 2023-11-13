14 injured in blaze in Mathura firecracker shops, 8 with serious injuries sent to Agra hospital

“When the fire extinguishers were consumed, I started using water stored in a drum to extinguish the fire. I used 3-4 fire extinguishers,” he said.

He said that seven shops had caught fire, and he also sustained burn injuries after which he was hospitalised for 5-6 hours.

Lauding Chandrashekhar’s actions, Mathura Chief Fire Officer Narendra Pratap Singh said his courage averted several casualties.

"Fireman Chandrashekhar rushed to the spot as soon as he got the news of the fire incident. Local residents said that he had displayed tremendous courage. Had he not been there, there would have been 10-15 casualties. There was a huge crowd of customers at the ground,” the CFO said.

He also said that among the injured persons, there was a 10-year-old girl as well, and she was sent to Agra for treatment. “There have been no loss of life in the incident so far,” he said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service, and they took 45 minutes to douse the flames, the CFO said, and added that of the 23 firecrackers shops, seven were affected by the fire.