JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

14-year-old girl gang-raped in UP village

The girl had stepped out of her house to attend nature's call when the five men caught hold of her. The accused made a video of the incident and threatened to post it on social media if the girl told anyone about the crime, Atri said.
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 05:51 IST

Follow Us

Mau, UP: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five men in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on December 2 but the complaint was lodged on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Singh Atri said.

The girl had stepped out of her house to attend nature's call when the five men caught hold of her. The accused made a video of the incident and threatened to post it on social media if the girl told anyone about the crime, Atri said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the father of the girl, police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against five persons.

"One of the accused has been arrested and the matter is being investigated. We are also trying to ascertain why the police complaint was lodged so many days after the incident," the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 December 2023, 05:51 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeCrimes against women

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT