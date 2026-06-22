Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

15 dead in Lucknow fire | Student jumped off building, probe ordered: What we know so far

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who was addressing a public meeting in Aligarh, when the incident happened, cut short his speech and rushed to Lucknow.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 13:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 13:43 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFireLucknow

Follow us on :

Follow Us