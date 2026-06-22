15 dead in Lucknow fire | Student jumped off building, probe ordered: What we know so far

<p>Lucknow: At least 15 students were killed and others injured in a massive fire that broke out at a coaching centre in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow">Lucknow </a>on Monday.</p><p>According to the sources, the fire, which was believed to have been caused by a short circuit, trapped several students inside. Many students jumped from the first floor of the building in a bid to save themselves and were injured in the process.</p><p>Sources said that ten students were rushed to the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trauma-centre"> Trauma Centre</a> at the King George’s Medical University hospital.</p><p>Earlier, UP deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak confirmed 14 deaths. Their bodies were recovered after the fire was extinguished.</p><p>‘’Fourteen students have lost their lives in the fire…..some students are injured and have been admitted in the Trauma Centre at KGMU hospital ... ..a high-level probe has been ordered into the incident,’’ Pathak told reporters.</p>.DH Evening Brief | At least 15 students killed in fire at Lucknow building; 'All rebels are dhurandhar': Eknath Shinde after pulling 6 Uddhav Sena's MPs.<p>Eye witnesses said that they saw smoke billowing from the building in which the coaching centre was located in Purania locality in the city around noon after which they immediately informed the fire brigade. The fire spread quickly, possibly owing to the wooden furniture inside the coaching centre.</p><p>Several fire tenders rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire which could be controlled after around an hour. Many students were taken out of the coaching centre by the fire brigade personnel.</p><p>An eye witness said that the building houses a gaming zone and a computer institute. There also was a pet shop in the building. Sources said that several cats and dogs were also killed in the fire.</p><p>Visuals showed a student jumping from the first floor in a bid to save himself. He is seen falling on the ground and being helped by the locals.</p><p>Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the deaths. An ex-gratia relief of Rs two lakh was announced to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand for the injured.</p><p>UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who was addressing a public meeting in Aligarh, when the incident happened, cut short his speech and rushed to Lucknow. He said that the state police chief and the additional principal secretary (home) had been directed to reach the spot and monitor the relief and rescue operations.</p>