16-year-old girl gang-raped by boyfriend, juvenile friends in Ghaziabad; three held

On October 7, Chand lured the girl to his friend's office and raped her with the three juveniles. The accused then threatened to harm her if she told anyone about the incident.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 14:05 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 14:05 IST
