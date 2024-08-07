16-year old girl killed publicly by brother over ‘love affair’ in UP's Meerut

She had also eloped with her lover and was later recovered by the police after a few months after her family members lodged a report alleging that she had been abducted by her lover, reports said.

The victim had an argument with her brother in the morning over the issue and an enraged Haseen thrashed her. The victim managed to escape and reached the main road in Inchauli area in the district in a bid to save herself.

Haseen, however, chased her and caught hold of her on the road and allegedly strangled her to death even as scores of people remained mute spectators. Haseen left the body on the road and went home.

Police said that Haseen was nabbed from his home after the cops were informed about the killing. "A case has been registered and investigation is on," said a police official in Meerut. Police also said that it was suspected to be a case of honor killing.

Earlier also several cases of honor killings had been reported from different parts in the state, especially the western region. The powerful ‘khap panchayats’ (caste panchayats) had in the past declared that they would not allow inter-caste or inter-faith marriages and marriage in the same ‘gotra’ (clan).