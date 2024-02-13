JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

17 pilgrims injured after bus collides with divider in Pratapgarh

The bus collided with the divider of a toll plaza, which was undergoing construction on Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway.
Last Updated 13 February 2024, 12:31 IST

Follow Us

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Seventeen people were injured on Tuesday when a bus ferrying pilgrims to Prayagraj collided with the divider near a toll plaza near Dharauli Madhupur village of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Police station Kohdaur in-charge Inspector Preeti Katiyar said that 65 pilgrims from Bahraich and Gonda districts were going to Sangam in the private bus.

The bus collided with the divider of a toll plaza, which was undergoing construction, near Dharauli Madhupur village on Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway.

She said that 17 injured passengers were brought to a local hospital for treatment, from where four were referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 February 2024, 12:31 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshPrayagrajBus accident

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT