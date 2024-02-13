17 pilgrims injured after bus collides with divider in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Seventeen people were injured on Tuesday when a bus ferrying pilgrims to Prayagraj collided with the divider near a toll plaza near Dharauli Madhupur village of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Police station Kohdaur in-charge Inspector Preeti Katiyar said that 65 pilgrims from Bahraich and Gonda districts were going to Sangam in the private bus.