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Homeindiauttar pradesh

17-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Lucknow

The family members of the deceased told police that she had performed well in the May 3 NEET-UG examination, which was cancelled.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 04:35 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 04:35 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshNEETSuicideLucknow

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