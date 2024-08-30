18 injured as bus overturns in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP): Eighteen people were injured when their bus lost control and overturned after hitting cattle here on Friday, police said.
The accident happened in Ramchandra Mission area around 1 am when the bus travelling from Sitapur to Haridwar lost control and overturned after an ox came in front of the bus, Circle Officer Somya Pandey said.
A police team that reached the spot took the 18 injured passengers to a hospital and some of the injured were discharged after being administered to first aid.
Further investigation is underway, Pandey said.
Published 30 August 2024, 06:55 IST