18-year-old samosa seller from Noida cracks NEET-UG

An 18-year-old boy from Noida, who sells samosas (an Indian savoury snack) has cracked the NEET-UG exam and is now on the way to becoming a doctor.

It is a heartwarming story of grit and sheer determination that led the teenager to score 664 out of 720 in the under-graduation medical entrance examination.

In a story shared by Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey on Instagram, Kumar had an arduous routine which involved attending school till 2:00pm in the afternoon and running his samosa stall for a few hours after classes and then, often studying all night to prepare for his entrance. "Bhaut baar sari raat padai karta tha phir subah aankhein dard karti thi" (I would often study all night and my eyes would hurt in the morning), he said.