uttar pradesh

18-year-old woman pushed off roof during rape attempt in UP, hospitalised

Superintendent of Police Keshav Chandra Goswami said the incident occurred in the Harpalpur area on Saturday and accused Vishal was booked on charges of kidnapping and attempt to rape.
Last Updated 08 January 2024, 14:20 IST



Hardoi: An 18-year-old woman suffered severe injuries after she was allegedly pushed off the roof of a house here during a rape attempt, police said on Monday.

Goswami also said that according to the woman's brother, Vishal tried to rape her but she jumped to save herself and suffered serious injuries, but the victim told police that she was abducted and pushed off the roof.

The woman is hospitalised and an investigation in the matter is underway, the official added.

(Published 08 January 2024, 14:20 IST)
Uttar Pradesh

