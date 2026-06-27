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Homeindiauttar pradesh

2 boys killed, eight injured after roof collapses in Lucknow

The police rushed to the spot and shifted all the injured to the 100-bed Joint Hospital in Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT).
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 04:33 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 04:33 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccidentLucknow

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