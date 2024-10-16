Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

2 crore joined UP BJP in latest membership drive: Yogi Adityanath

In a post on 'X', Adityanath welcomed these members to the BJP family and praised the collective efforts of the workers on this achievement.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 21:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 21:54 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

Follow us on :

Follow Us