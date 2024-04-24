JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

2 killed, 20 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Shahjahanpur

Some villagers from Biharipur and Azimabad had gone to see a fair in Kapsenda village under Tilhar police station and were returning in a tractor-trolley late Tuesday night when the accident took place.
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 08:06 IST

Follow Us

Shahjahanpur (UP): Two people were killed and 20 were injured when a tractor-trolley overturned here, police said on Wednesday.

Some villagers from Biharipur and Azimabad had gone to see a fair in Kapsenda village under Tilhar police station and were returning in a tractor-trolley late Tuesday night when the accident took place, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

When the tractor-trolley reached Janyuri village on Nigohi road of Tilhar, the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned killing Amit Kumar (40) and Murali (60), SP Meena said.

He added that 20 others, including six women, who got injured in the incident have been admitted to a government medical college.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the SP said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of the two people and directed the district officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 April 2024, 08:06 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT