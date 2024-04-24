2 killed, 20 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP): Two people were killed and 20 were injured when a tractor-trolley overturned here, police said on Wednesday.

Some villagers from Biharipur and Azimabad had gone to see a fair in Kapsenda village under Tilhar police station and were returning in a tractor-trolley late Tuesday night when the accident took place, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.