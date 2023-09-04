2 killed after building collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

Currently, three people are trapped under the rubble, police said and added that personnel of the administration along with a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team are trying to rescue them.

In initial operations, 12 people were rescued and admitted to the Barabanki district hospital. Two of them died during treatment while eight were referred to the King George Medical University in Lucknow for better care, according to police.

Police said Roshni (22) and Hakimmudin (28) were killed in the incident.