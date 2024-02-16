2 killed, several injured as dumper truck rams into tractor-trolley in UP

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Two men were killed and more than a dozen injured when a dumper truck crashed into a tractor-trolley in this district on Friday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the accident took place on the Yamunotri Highway when a group of people were on their way to an ashram.

"Two persons— Nakli Singh (50) and Rakesh (48), were killed in the accident. Over a dozen others have suffered injuries. The injured have been admitted to hospital for medical care," the SP added.