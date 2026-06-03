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Homeindiauttar pradesh

200-year old mosque, Hanuman temple demolished in Varanasi in ‘anti-encroachment’ drive

The railway had earlier given a notice to the mosque caretaker to vacate the land, which it claimed was inside the Kashi Railway Station complex.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 13:31 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshdemolition

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