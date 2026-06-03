200-year old mosque, Hanuman temple demolished in Varanasi in ‘anti-encroachment’ drive

<p>Lucknow: A 200-year old mosque, which was allegedly built on railway land, was demolished during an ‘anti-encroachment’ drive in Varanasi around midnight amid a massive security cover.</p><p>According to reports, the Ajgaib Shaeed Mosque, a ‘kabristan’ (graveyard) and a ‘mazar’ (tomb) along with other structures were demolished with the help of bulldozers for redevelopment of Kashi Railway station.</p>.'Demolition threat looms over' Savarkar Sadan: Right-wing protests, demands national monument status for historic residence .<p>Reports said that a Hanuman Temple, which was also built on the railway land, was removed.</p><p>The railway had earlier given a notice to the mosque caretaker to vacate the land, which it claimed was inside the Kashi Railway Station complex. The alleged encroachment was found when the Kashi Model Station Project was launched.</p><p>The Railways plan to transform the Kashi Railway Station into an integrated transport hub with airport-like facilities.</p><p>Reports said that the demolition was undertaken after the caretaker of the mosque failed to vacate the land even after repeated notices by the railway authorities.</p><p>The mosque management had also moved the court and challenged the notices but the court had ruled in favour of the railways.</p><p>Reports said that security personnel in strength were deployed during the demolition exercise and that it was carried out peacefully. The roads leading to the spot were sealed. </p><p>Local Muslims said that the Mosque was 200-year-old.</p>