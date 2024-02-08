22 years after going missing, son returns to parents, only to leave again

Twenty two years after reported missing, a son's return to his roots left his mother in tears in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi.

Pinku ran away from his home when he was 11-years-old in 2002 after he had a disagreement with his father over playing marbles. His mother Bhanumati too had scolded him following which he lost his calm and left home, only to return after over two decades as an ascetic, reported NDTV.

Last week, Pinku came back to his roots in Amethi’s Kharauli village, which left the villagers stunned and they called his parents who still reside in Delhi.

After the parents arrived, they recognised Pinku with the help of a scar on his body. A video that has been taking rounds online shows the ascetic singing a folk song about King Bharthari, who had a similar story wherein he had left his kingdom in order to become a monk. His mother wept throughout the video.