22 years after going missing, son returns to parents, only to leave again

Twenty two years after reported missing, a son's return to his roots left his mother in tears in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi.
Pinku ran away from his home when he was 11-years-old in 2002 after he had a disagreement with his father over playing marbles. His mother Bhanumati too had scolded him following which he lost his calm and left home, only to return after over two decades as an ascetic, reported NDTV.
Last week, Pinku came back to his roots in Amethi’s Kharauli village, which left the villagers stunned and they called his parents who still reside in Delhi.
After the parents arrived, they recognised Pinku with the help of a scar on his body. A video that has been taking rounds online shows the ascetic singing a folk song about King Bharthari, who had a similar story wherein he had left his kingdom in order to become a monk. His mother wept throughout the video.
However, the excitement of the reunion was short-lived as Pinku's intention behind coming home was to take alms from his mother. Despite his family and villagers’ pleadings, he left once again as soon as he received the alms.
Pinku even clarified that the purpose of his return was not to reunite with his family but a religious ritual. In their tradition, an aspiring monk takes alms from their mothers to mark the official transition into monastic life.
Pinku’s father told the publication that the religious sect that his son belongs to has asked for Rs 11 lakh for the release of his son.
"I do not have Rs 11 in my pocket, how can I pay Rs 11 lakh?" Pinku's father lamented.