Homeindiauttar pradesh

24-year-old man dead as bus hits motorcycle in Greater Noida

The victim's cousin said that the body was taken to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences for legal proceedings and appealed to police to take action against the bus driver.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 07:30 IST

Noida: A 24-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a bus in Greater Noida, police officials said on Monday.

Police have registered an FIR and launched a search to trace the bus driver.

The accident took place around 5.30 pm on Sunday at the Bhati roundabout under the Kasna police station area, they said.

"Sameer was on his way from Sirsa Cut to the Asian Paint Factory when his motorcycle was hit by the bus at the Bhati roundabout. He died on the spot," his cousin Ibrahim said.

The body was taken to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) for legal proceedings, he said. Ibrahim appealed to police to take action against the bus driver.

The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving), a police official said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, police said.

(Published 29 January 2024, 07:30 IST)
