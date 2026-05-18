<p>A 24-year-old woman died allegedly after jumping from the roof of her house in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, after harassment by her in-laws over dowry, police said on Monday. </p><p>The woman, identified as Deepika, got married around one-and-a-half years ago to Hrithik, a resident of Jalpura village.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police Shailendra Kumar Singh said a complaint was received at Ecotech-3 police station regarding the death. </p>.<p>"On Sunday night, Deepika died after jumping from the roof, allegedly driven to despair due to dowry harassment," the officer said.</p>.<p>Based on a written complaint filed by the deceased woman's father, a case has been registered under relevant sections of law.</p>.‘Dowry’ death of former judge’s daughter-in-law: Kin protest outside MP CM’s residence.<p>Police said the woman's husband Hrithik and father-in-law Manoj have been arrested and further legal proceedings are underway.</p>.<p>The incident comes months after another alleged dowry death in Greater Noida in August 2025, when a woman identified as Nikki Bhati was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over a demand for Rs 36 lakh. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>