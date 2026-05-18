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24-year-old woman jumps to death over dowry harassment in Greater Noida; husband, father-in-law held

Based on a written complaint filed by the deceased woman's father, a case has been registered under relevant sections of law.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 07:48 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 07:48 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeNCRdowry

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