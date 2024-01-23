3 arrested for removing mosque flag in UP's Shahjahanpur; 17 booked for flag desecration

Shahjahanpur, UP: Three men were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly removing a flag from a mosque and replacing it with a saffron flag, a police officer said.

In another incident in Tilhar, police booked five people and 12 others unidentified for allegedly desecrating a flag bearing the name of Lord Ram.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said, "Some miscreants climbed up a mosque in the Lalbagh area under Ramchandra Mission Police Station Monday night. The accused removed a green coloured flag from the mosque and replaced it with a saffron flag."