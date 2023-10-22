JOIN US
3 arrested for unnatural sex with mare in UP's Bareilly

Last Updated 22 October 2023, 13:31 IST

Bareilly: Three men have been arrested here for allegedly engaging in unnatural sex with a mare, police said on Sunday.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Saturday, prompting authorities to take immediate action against the accused.

Hafizganj Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Singh said Devendra (22), Rizwan (23) and Aamir (21) were arrested on Saturday while efforts are on to nab the other two accused -- Bhagwat Sharan and Zeeshan.

In the video, Sharan, a resident of Inayatpur village in Nawabganj, is seen engaging in unnatural sex with the mare while Zeeshan was holding the reins of the animal, the SHO said.

The other three accused are also seen standing beside Sharan in the video, he said.

The SHO said an FIR has been lodged against the five accused under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the IPC.

(Published 22 October 2023, 13:31 IST)
