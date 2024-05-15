3 crushed to death by truck in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

Ballia, UP: Three men died after being hit by a dumper truck in an area here under the Ballia Kotwali Police Station, an officer said on Wednesday.

"The accident took place around 1.30 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday," Station House Officer Sanjay Singh said.

The victims were identified as Mohit Kumar, 24, Jitendra Yadav, 25, and Guddu Yadav, 26. All three worked as truck helpers.

"They were standing in front of their vehicle near a petrol pump when a dumper truck hit them," said the SHO.