3 killed as multi-storey building collapses in Lucknow, several others feared trapped

Lucknow: Three people were killed and 20 others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area here on Saturday evening, officials said.

As per information provided by the office of the UP Relief Commissioner, the injured have been rushed to Lok Bandhu Hospital in the state capital.

Three people have been killed in the incident and 20 have been injured. Rescue operation is underway, they said. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. The incident occurred at around 5 pm. The building was being used as a godown, officials said.