<p>Stray incidents of violence were reported from Noida on Tuesday, a day after thousands of workers of different private companies went on the rampage demanding increase in wages, overtime payment and other benefits, setting ablaze vehicles, damaging properties and indulging in heavy stone pelting.</p><p>According to the police sources here, more than 300 people were taken into custody in connection with violence and efforts were on to identify the trouble mongers and apprehend them.</p>.'Syndicate' angle under probe after Noida workers' protest; 300 held, 7 FIRs filed as police action intensifies.<p>Additional companies of RAF and PAC were rushed to Noida as security personnel staged flag marches in the affected areas to instill confidence among the people.</p><p>Officials said here on Tuesday that the minimum wages had been increased by around Rs three thousand.</p><p>Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi said that more than 300 people were arrested in connection with the violence. ‘’Some groups have also been identified which incited violence,’’ she said, adding that more arrests could be made in the days to come.</p><p>Singh said that an outside group tried to incite violence and added that some anti-social elements had also infiltrated the workers. ‘’The workers were dispersing peacefully when some outside groups tried to provoke them,’’ she said.</p><p>‘’There is an organized group which has been provoking the workers in planned manner….many fake X (formerly Twitter) handles and other social media accounts have been formed in the past few days indicating that someone is either running a Call Centre or using technology to incite the workers,’’ she added.</p><p>Sources said that the government suspected a well planned conspiracy behind the violence and that the probe into the same would also investigate if there was an organized disinformation and efforts to reignite the naxalite movement.</p><p>Sources also said that several WhatsApp groups were formed in the past two days where workers were added through scanning of QR codes. Some inflammatory messages have also surfaced allegedly asking the workers to come out on the streets carrying red chilly powder.</p>.Aviation regulator DGCA grants aerodrome license for Noida International Airport.<p>UP industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress of ‘conspiring’ to disturb the law and order situation in the state.</p><p>SP president Akhilesh Yadav, however, hit back saying that the state government was trying to hide its failure by deflecting the blame on the opposition parties.</p>