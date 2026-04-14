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300 arrested as salary hike protest turns violent in Noida, minimum wage increased

Additional companies of RAF and PAC were rushed to Noida as security personnel staged flag marches in the affected areas to instill confidence among the people.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 12:53 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 12:53 IST
India NewsprotestUttar PradeshNoida

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