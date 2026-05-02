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4 children found dead in UP's Ambedkar Nagar; mother missing: Police

A forensic examination is underway and evidence is being collected from the house and surrounding areas.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 15:22 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshchildrendead

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