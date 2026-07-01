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Homeindiauttar pradesh

4 killed, 32 injures as bus collides with container truck on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the accident took place around 4 am when the bus was going to Delhi from Lucknow.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 00:35 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 00:35 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshmathura

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