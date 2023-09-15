Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

4 workers killed as service lift falls at under-construction society in Greater Noida

Five other workers suffered injuries and are hospitalised in critical condition, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Verma said.
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 07:28 IST

Follow Us

Four workers died Friday after a service lift had a free fall at an under-construction group housing society in Greater Noida West, also known as Noida Extension, officials said.

Five other workers suffered injuries and are hospitalised in critical condition, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Verma said.

The incident took place at the under construction site of Amrapali Dream Valley society around 8:30 am, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit told PTI.

"The service lift, which is used at construction sites, had a fall from the 14th floor height", Dixit said.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 September 2023, 07:28 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshGreater Noida

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT